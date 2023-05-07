Ranking the Miami Dolphins position units post-draft: WRs still reign supreme
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins linebacking unit was expected to see changes this off-season. In some regards it did and in other areas, it still needs to improve.
Vic Fangio will need to get the Dolphins linebacker operating in a new system, his system, and it could make a guy like Jerome Baker much better than he has been or expose him as a player not built for the system. Baker is good but sometimes inconsistent. He has to be better in pass protection and quicker with his run reads but there is no denying his physicality and ability to pursue.
Free Agency
- Additions - David Long, Malik Reed, re-signed Andrew Van Ginkel and Duke Riley
- Losses - Elandon Roberts, Melvin Ingram, Sam Eguavoen
Draft - Did not draft a linebacker
2023 Outlook - Much of the success of the linebacker unit will depend on how well the players pick up Fangio's defense that relies heavily on the position to read and react to the offense.