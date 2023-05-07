Ranking the Miami Dolphins position units post-draft: WRs still reign supreme
By Brian Miller
While most will disagree with this assessment, the Miami Dolphins quarterback unit isn't a perfect blend of talent and depth.
Skylar Thompson looked like a 7th round rookie in 2022 and that isn't something that can be overstated. He played well enough and helped the Dolphins get into the playoffs winning late in the season and almost pulled out a miracle in Buffalo in round one.
The Dolphins let Teddy Bridgewater leave which was the smart move considering his injuries last season and inability to consistently lead the offense. In his place, the Dolphins added Mike White this off-season to be the primary back up to Tua Tagovailoa.
White has had his own ups and downs since entering the NFL with the Jets and there is no clear assurance that if Miami needs him, he can lead them. There is a lot of proving that needs to be done.
The reality is that the QB unit will not be judged on the back ups but on the starter and Tua Tagovailoa has to do better to stay healthy. He proved last year that he can play elite football but health is a definite concern no matter what side of the Tua fence you stand on. If Tua stays healthy, the QB room jumps ahead considerably.