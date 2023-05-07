Ranking the Miami Dolphins position units post-draft: WRs still reign supreme
By Brian Miller
Last season, the Miami Dolphins defensive ends were clumped together with either the linebackers or the defensive line but they are far from a melted pot of another unit.
The Dolphins edge rushers are poised to be very good in 2023. Vic Fangio doesn't use the zero-blitz package and disguises his blitzing packages. That should give guys like Bradley Chubb, who has played in Fangio's system before, more opportunities to make plays.
The Dolphins didn't address the position in free agency this year. No need for bullet points. Miami will have Jaelan Phillips, Chubb, and a returning Emmanuel Ogbah from injury.
Personally, Ogbah is the key to the success of the Dolphins edge. If he returns to his previous form, the Dolphins defense is going to create a lot of problems for opposing offenses and pressure off the edge, disguised or otherwise, will make it hard for quarterbacks to read what Miami is doing.
While next year could be different when we re-rank the units, Miami is set to hit the 2023 season firing on all cylinders at the position and it could be one of the strongest.