Ranking the Miami Dolphins position units post-draft: WRs still reign supreme
By Brian Miller
The top three positions could be debated by Miami Dolphins fans and at least one, the deep secondary, could be the best on the team and potentially a top five unit in the entire NFL.
Safety is one of the biggest positions of need in Fangio's system. He runs a two-high look where the safeties stay back and attack what they see in front of them. This could make Jevon Holland a national star.
Free agency
- Additions - Deshon Elliot
- Losses - Eric Rowe
Draft - No additions
The loss of Eric Rowe as not unexpected. He has played well for the Dolphins over the years but his play was starting to decline. He is replaced by Elliot who could be one of the best free agent signings in recent years.
Elliot is a physical safety with great vision and reaction timing. He sees the field exceptionally well and rarely puts himself in a position to get lost or beat. Pairing him with Holland will allow Holland to improve as well.
Both players will make the safety position a huge asset to the defensive system and Elliot could be a huge steal for the Dolphins in 2023.