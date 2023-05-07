Ranking the Miami Dolphins position units post-draft: WRs still reign supreme
By Brian Miller
The 2022 Miami Dolphins secondary, specifically the cornerbacks, were decimated by injuries. Miami lost two quality backups early and a starter all season. They are hoping the problems are fixed this year.
Nik Needham, Trill Williams, Xavien Howard, and Byron Jones. All missed all or some of last season and even when Howard was healthy, he was playing through injury. The Dolphins entered the 2023 off-season hellbent on adding players in case it happens again.
No other player stands out more than the deal that brought Jalen Ramsey to Miami in a pre-free agency trade. Ramsey was penciled in as the starter opposite of Xavien Howard but it seems now he may move into the slot where he can play all over the field.
The reason this could happen is that Miami made a move in round two of the draft, taking Cam Smith who could start day one on the outside opposite Howard, thus freeing up Ramsey to play that Swiss Army Knife role in Fangio's defense.
Miami also brought back Nik Needham and Justin Bethel and will see the return of Trill Williams and the surprising Kader Kohou.
Overall, the Dolphins secondary is deep with talent and potential as well as front end starters that should have a big impact on the team.
The only loss comes with the release of Byron Jones who sat out all last season injured.