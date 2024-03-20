Ranking the Miami Dolphins positions of need after the first free agency wave
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins don't have as many holes as they did when free agency started but they still have big needs on the roster.
The Dolphins free agency start has been an interesting one. The Dolphins seem to have fixed their center position and replaced Xavien Howard. They swapped linebackers and even added a veteran safety but the roster still has needs.
Wide Receiver
The Dolphins have yet to make any huge additions to the WR unit. Aside from a few players that are still developmental, the Dolphins roster consists of Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Erik Ezukanma, and a returning Braxton Berrios. Miami still lacks a number three WR and the depth behind the team's starters is lacking experience.
Safety
Miami has two safeties on their roster. Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer. Poyer is a decent addition but he is on the downhill of his career. Miami needs at least two more safeties just for camp alone.
Defensive End
Miami added Shaquille Barrett to the roster but that's about it. It's a tough situation for the Dolphins because Jaelan Phillips will be back this year as will Bradley Chubb.
Offensive line
The addition of Aaron Brewer is an underrated move. Brewer should start at center and the Dolphins will be better as a result. Miami brought back Isaiah Wynn to provide competition at guard but they still need to address the position as Robert Jones hasn't earned an unquestioned starting role yet. They also need to add depth at the tackle position. Miami did add Jack Driscoll.
Cornerback
Retaining Nik Needham helps but the Dolphins splash came with the addition of Kendall Fuller. Fuller will take the spot vacated by the release of Xavien Howard.
Linebacker
The Dolphins added Jordyn Brooks and Anthony Walker, Jr. but there is still work to be done and the Dolphins need to find more competition but there is far less of a need as there was a week or so ago.
Defensive Tackle
DT is no longer a need in terms of bodies. The Dolphins have added four players to replace Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis. The players are D'Shawn Hand, Neville Gallimore, Benito Jones, and Jonathan Harris,