Ranking the top 6 quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft, good thing Miami Dolphins don't need one
The 2023 NFL Draft is only a few days away and the quarterbacks are once again dominating the water cooler chatter. The Miami Dolphins don't need a QB, not even a backup.
Tua Tagovailoa is the future of the franchise until he proves otherwise. His head injuries should, hopefully, be behind him but until he gets a long-term deal, the Dolphins should always be looking for a quarterback, every single year if they have to but this isn't the draft to do it.
Last year, Skylar Thompson showed quite a bit of character but let's be honest, he didn't elicit a "this is the guy" response. Mike White coming to Miami has a great feel-good storyline to it but is he the guy that is going to back up Tua for the next few years? Is he the future if Tua's career ends prematurely? Is Thompson? That's a big question for both of them.
If I am the Dolphins I'm not targeting QB in the draft in round 2 or 3 and I wouldn't trade back, or get more picks just to use them again on a QB in rounds 4, 5, or 6 but if I do acquire an extra 7th round pick, I might at least consider it but truth be told, there isn't anyone in this draft that Miami should waste a pick on regardless of what anyone thinks about Tua's future.
This is how I see this years' draft class ranking at the quarterback position.
Bryce Young - Alabama
- Young is not the 100% sure bet to go number one overall to the Panthers but he should be. He has all the talent that the Panthers need, played for a big competitive school, and has the intelligence to run a pro system.
C.J. Stroud - Ohio State
- Stroud seems to be dropping down the ranks according to some in the media. A recent reveal of a test he was administered showed an extremely low score. I wouldn't put too much stock in that and for that reason, I am leaving Stroud as the 2nd best QB in this class but I also don't feel confident that he will be the 2nd QB taken.
Anthony Richardson - Florida
- No other QB has skyrocketed up draft boards like Richardson and frankly, I'm not sure why. He has a big arm but he has a lot of areas that need improvement and I'm not sure a team that takes him in the top five, where he is now being predicted to go, will have the patience to wait out his development. Those teams at the top who need QBs don't have quality starters now so Richardson may have to start out of the gate and that could hurt his development more than help it.
Will Levis - Kentucky
- There is a lot to like about Levis but this is a kid that shines far more when he is doing drills. On the field, there is talent there but there is also a lot of work to be done. Levis is going to have to cut down on interceptions, needs to control the offense better, and gets quicker with his reads. If he is thrown to the wolves as a rookie, it could be ugly. If he is given time to develop, he could emerge as a very good franchise QB given his potential, and in a few years, he could be the best of this class.
Hendon Hooker - Tennessee
- Hooker is a sneaky pick and the team that drafts him will likely be able to sit on him for a year or two and let him develop. He has a lot of upsides and has played in big games showing well. Expected to be drafted in the 2nd round, Hooker is creeping up into the late first and this is where it could get interesting for teams with extra first round picks, or early 2nd rounders. A team like Detroit or even Houston could look at Hooker in the late first or 2nd. It would be an incredibly ballsy move by Houston to skip over taking a QB and then taking Hooker in round two but it also might be their smartest move.
Max Duggan - TCU
- Duggan is an intelligent football player and he plays smart as well. He is physical for a QB and can run the football as well. A poor man Josh Allen perhaps? Duggan is likely to get drafted in round four and that is a little too high for the Dolphins considering no QB will see the field this year and will likely end up on the practice squad. Duggan is a good prospect and will make a team happy they have him but it won't be the Dolphins.
Stetson Bennett
- Two national Championships under his belt, Bennett knows how to play in the big games but he isn't a QB that is going to dominate statistics and is a plug and play type QB who needs a very good supporting cast. At least until he figures it all out at the NFL level.
The biggest problem for Bennett and something that many believe will push him into the 7th round or even into the undrafted pool is his immaturity. On the field he has talent and has a lot of room to develop but off the field, he has had his issues including a public intoxication arrest.
If the Dolphins have any interest in drafting a quarterback, or rather adding a quarterback this year, their best option is to go the undrafted rookie route and see what happens. The QB room may not be perfect but it looks to be a good fit within Mike McDaniel's offense but the truth is, if Tua misses any amount of time, the Dolphins will need to find other options.