Recent Dolphins moves could be the sign Miami has no plans to draft this position early
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are set to pick at number 21 in this month's draft but moving back is a real possibility and recent moves by Chris Grier could be the signs we should be looking at.
As the draft approaches, I am getting more and more convinced that the best option for Chris Grier and the Dolphins is to trade down from 21. The idea, stockpile more draft picks in the 2nd round and maybe even the 3rd or 4th.
Six draft picks aren't enough and Grier should know this. Having more options will give him more opportunities to draft areas of need. This position, however, may no longer be a target.
The Dolphins have done their work in the defensive tackle position. Many believe the Dolphins will target one of the top DTs in this year's draft. Recent moves by Miami could show a different plan ahead and it appears to be far less of a "backup plan" for Chris Grier.
On Monday, the Dolphins officially added Teair Tart to the defensive rotation. He will join Benito Jones, Zach Sieler, Neville Gallimore, Da'Shawn Hand, Jonathan Harris, Brandon Pili, Daviyon Nixon, and Isaiah Mack. There is a pattern here. Miami signed 7 players to the roster to replace Wilkins and Raekwon Davis. Sieler makes the unit 8 deep.
In Baltimore, Anthony Weaver was part of a defensive staff that used a rotation along the defensive front. That is something the Dolphins will likely do in Miami. This would indicate that Miami is less likely to use a high draft pick on a position that isn't seen as a one or two-person starting unit with added depth.
If DT is taken off the board in rounds one and round two, Miami can focus their attention on the offensive line, and wide receiver, or add an edge rusher.
There is far more that goes into the draft than simply looking at a need and recognizing it as such. Miami has a need at DT unless the usage plan is changing and it appears that it will. If that is true, then the perception of who we think the Dolphins will draft should also change.