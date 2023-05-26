Report: Dalvin Cook considering pay cut to stay with Vikings
By Brian Miller
Dalvin Cook has been one of the most talked about running backs this offseason as it relates to the Miami Dolphins but now a new rumor could see it all go away.
There is a growing speculation that Cook may be interested in taking a pay cut and remain with the Vikings. The theory is that Cook could take a pay cut and still make more than what the market seems to be dictating. That includes the Dolphins.
The information is far from concrete but channel 5's Darren Wolfson at KSTP Minneapolis has apparently reported that a source he has is saying Cook may be changing his mind.
Not landing Dalvin Cook wouldn't be the end of the world and there are no guarantees that the Dolphins actually have interest after bringing back their RBs from last season and drafting one in April. Cook is a luxury that could make Miami better but there is no guarantee.
Most still believe that Cook will be released on June 1st because the Vikings have made moves both financially and with the roster at the running back position and there may not be a need or want for Cook to remain. Regardless, if Cook is willing to take a pay cut that could be enough to give the Vikings pause in releasing him.
For now, there is speculation and some smoke and Cook may very well remain in the NFC North and if that happens, the Dolphins are going to be just fine.