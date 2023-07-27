Report: Dalvin Cook flying to New York to meet with Jets while Miami Dolphins stick with RB room
The Miami Dolphins could possibly lose out on one of the best free agent running backs and to a division rival at that. Dalvin Cook will meet with the Jets this weekend per a report.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly all-in on the 2023 season the New York Jets are going all-in as well with big free agent signings like Aaron Rodgers and now they may add a stellar running back to the roster as well.
Now, to be clear about this because this report above leaves off a particular fact that former Miami Dolphins beat writer cleared up. Cook is flying to New York to be on Good Morning Football Friday morning and will stick around for the weekend to meet with the Jets team.
Regardless, if the Dolphins were hoping to improve their RB room, one more player may come off the market that could make the Dolphins better this year. Whether you believe Cook is worth or not worth the salary that he wants, he is still better than what Miami has on the roster now. Chris Grier appears to be sticking to his thoughts on how much he is willing to pay for a player.
It is hard to understand what the Dolphins thinking is exactly. Miami signed all of their 2022 running backs last March. They then drafted De'Vone Achane in round three of the draft but according to draft day reports Miami also tried to trade for De'Andre Swift after making Achane the selection.
Miami also has recently been reported to have had contact with the New York Giants for Saquon Barkley and have had interest ing dealing for Cook since March.
There are still RBs on the market including Cook. Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt. Still, this off-season has been all about adding Dalvin Cook and if the Dolphins do not and lose him to a division rival, it would be a major let down.