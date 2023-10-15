Report: Jalen Ramsey could start practicing with the Miami Dolphins this week
Jalen Ramsey is so far ahead of schedule that he could start practicing this week with the Miami Dolphins.
By Brian Miller
There is no question that the Miami Dolphins could use some talent infusion on defense and it might just be coming soon if Jalen Ramsey returns before December.
Ramsey had surgery on his knee in training camp and was expected to return in December. He has maintained that he is ahead of schedule. Today, Tom Pelissero confirmed that.
The news is fantastic for the Dolphins and while he is likely to be brought back slowly, getting him back after the bye in 3 weeks would be incredible. Miami could get De'Von Achane and Terron Armstead back as well after the week off.
Without Ramsey, the Dolphins have struggled with their coverage and it has forced Vic Fangio to switch things around. Using Xavien Howard on the number 2 receiver of the opposing offense hasn't helped much.
Ramsey is a top talent but some wonder if his play is close to the level it used to be, the level that made him a perennial pro bowl corner.
The Dolphins have yet to get a chance to see him in action but could certainly use his talent sooner rather than later.
Ramsey's knee underwent minor surgery after he avoided a major knee injury. It was documented that he suffered only an MCL injury and not a full tear, had that happened his season would be over.
Throughout the season Ramsey has been shown without crutches or a brace from time to time. He was off crutches before the season began and told the media he would be back much sooner than the expected December. Apparently, he is on pace to keep with his prediction.