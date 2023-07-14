Report: Josh Jacobs could be on the trade block could the Dolphins have any interest if he is?
Josh Jacobs is holding out and will not report to camp for the Raiders and now it appears they will listen to trade offers...should the Miami Dolphins make a call? Yes, they should.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may want to add Dalvin Cook to the roster but they may get another option in Josh Jacobs who reportedly is now on the trade block according to CBS Sports.
So far, only CBS is saying that there are potential landing spots for Jacobs who wants a new deal with the Raiders. Aside from that, verifying the Raiders actual intentions has been hard to find anything supporting his status.
Jacobs is one of the top RBs in the NFL and wants more money than the Franchise tender the Raiders offered back in March. Jacobs has skipped the off-season programs and has made it clear he does not intend to report to camp or sign the tag.
There was speculation back in March that the Dolphins would have a lot of interest in Jacobs should he hit free agency but once the tag was applied, the Dolphins interest apparently waned considerably. Will they revisit the runner now that he might be available in trade?
For the Raiders, compensation may not be high should they actually have him on the block. They have almost no leverage with Jacobs who could sit out the entire year if he chooses. Technically, he is not under contract but the Raiders own his rights. If they see no point in trying to make him happy, getting rid of him for something is better than nothing.
The counterpoint to all of this is that Miami would have to give something up to get him and then have to sign him to a long-term contract that will not be cheap at all. On the other hand, Jacobs is better than anyone Miami has on the roster currently.
Showing interest in Jacobs could also impact the tabled offer to Cook. Cook could view it as a slant and turn his attention to the Jets or another team that has shown interest or it could put him in a positin to take the deal Miami offered if he truly wants to play in Miami and is trying to milk more money out of them.
With camps starting in less than two weeks, it could be crazy for running backs. In addition to Jacobs and free agent Cook, Saquon Barkley is also a potential holdout in New York.
There has been speculation that Cook's reasoning behind sitting out and not making a decision is to see what happens with Barkley and Jacobs. If either leave their team, Cook may have another option and likely more money.
The chances of Miami actually making a move for Jacobs would be about 3% in my personal opinion because, in addition to the compensation, Chris Grier does not pay big money to running backs. Regardless, it does bare watching in the next week. Jacobs has to accept his Franchise Tag by the 17th. If he refuses to sign, he can not sign a long-term deal with the Raiders until after the season is over. If he does not sign prior to week 11, he will have to sit out the season.
CBS has Miami as one of the top five landing spots for Jacobs but I would think Miami would be out of the top five potential given Grier's penny pinching at the position.
NOTE: A previous title said that Jacobs is on the trade block but that was not confirmed by any other site so it was changed to could be based on the CBS context included in the body of this article.