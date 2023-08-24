Report: Miami Dolphins make an offer for Jonathan Taylor showing a potentially big commitment to the run game.
- The Miami Dolphins, according to a report have made an offer for running back. Jonathan Taylor and that should tell us a few things about what is going on.
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans are once again hitting refresh as word has trickled out that the team has made an offer for running back Jonathan Taylor and as such, there are some things to read behind the line about this move.
First, let's get to the news itself. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have made an offer.
That is huge news. There has been speculation that Miami could have interest in Taylor but making a deal isn't all that easy in the NFL. The fact Miami has made an offer, apparently, is big news as well in and of itself. It is something that we can take a closer look at.
First, in regards to the offer we have to realize that if Miami is making a move or at least trying to, they have intentions of getting him locked up beyond this year.
Taylor wants a raise and a new contract and while Chris Grier has always been hesitant to give big contracts to RBs it appears that Taylor could be the exception. Miami can't simply rent him for one season, could they? It is highly unlikely.
Second, the interest in Taylor shows that the Miami Dolphins are not 100% all-in on their current list of running backs.
Miami has repeatedly said they are happy with their stable of runners despite the flirtations with other RBs this off-season. Remember, Miami made an offer for Saquan Barkley or at least called to gauge the interest and they also tried to trade for Dalvin Cook.
Now, Taylor is on the block and Miami appears to be jumping on it once again.
Third, Miami's interest in Dalvin Cook was real but was nowhere near the level of interest fans thought they had.
It is clear that while Grier and company may have liked Cook, they did not see the value over the current roster vs. the contract he wanted. Still, they are not clearly happy with their running back room.
With Taylor now potentially in play, you have to wonder if Miami is simply showing interest and making a low-ball offer to see what they can get on the cheap or if they are truly interested in adding a very good, perhaps one of the top RBs in the NFL.
Regardless, if a deal is made, and it has been reported that at least four other teams have called, it would require a new contract as we mentioned and a big commitment to the running game.