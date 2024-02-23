Report: Miami Dolphins releasing Emmanuel Ogbah and what that means for the roster
The writing has been on the wall and now a new report is saying that Dolphins DE, Emmanuel Ogbah, is being released.
By Brian Miller
Emmanuel Ogbah had a great start with the Miami Dolphins. Miami gave him a big extension after the 2021 season. Now, he is being released.
Adam Schefter is reporting that the Dolphins will be releasing their one-time starting DE in a move that will trim over $13 million from the team's salary cap.
Ogbah had to deal with injuries after his extension and never got back to his previous level of play. He eventually lost his starting job. The Dolphins could have released him last season but the dead money hit was far too high.
By releasing Ogbah, the Dolphins will save $13.7 million in cap space while only eating $4 million but what does the roster look like without him on the team?
Ogah may not have been playing at a high level the last two seasons but the Dolphins are facing a critical depth problem at DE this off-season. Both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips have provided the pass rushing for Miami's defense. Both will miss the start of the 2024 season and the Dolphins do not have suitable players on their roster to pick up the slack.
With Ogbah now going, Miami will need to add DE help this offseason either in free agency or the draft...if not both. The release of Ogbah could also pave the way for Andrew Van Ginkel to return to the team.
AVG is an impending free agent but his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has said that he expects more than a few teams to have interest. The Dolphins and AVG have both expressed interest in returning.
Miami is going to need to make more moves in the coming days and weeks as they try and clear what might be $40 million from the set $255 million salary cap that jumped $30 million over last year.