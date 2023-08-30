Report: The Colts wanted Jaylen Waddle for Jonathan Taylor which is hilarious on all counts
By Matt Serniak
The latest saga involving the Miami Dolphins went down yesterday. Like all of y'all, I was refreshing Twitter or X, whichever you prefer, all day yesterday waiting to see that the Dolphins traded for Jonathan Taylor. The 4 PM deadline came and went and it quickly came out that Taylor would be staying in Indianapolis and would start the year on the PUP list.
Tough break I guess. The Dolphins once again don't land their big fish at running back but it is pretty consistent for Chris Grier. He has shown discipline in not shelling out too much for running backs regardless of how high they get drafted in fantasy football. Oh well. The Dolphins have solid backs in Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. De/Von Achane, Salvon Ahmed, and everyone's new favorite player, mine as well, Chris Brooks.
But the report that came out today is simply too funny. Apparently, Jim Irsay and the Colts brass wanted receiver Jaylen Waddle in return for Jonathan Taylor.
Now we know why the trade for Taylor didn't happen and have recieved some hilarious closure.
Sure Jim and Colts, Miami should trade the player who had the most receptions in a rookie season who also had 1,356 yards receiving last year for a running back coming off an injury. Yep, that makes perfect sense. This trade demand that the Colts offered had as much of a chance of happening than that weasel who thought he was going to blackmail Bruce Wayne in The Dark Knight.
I actually have to respect it because you can't say the Colts didn't shoot for the moon with what they wanted in return. You could argue that Indianapolis actually really likes Jonathan Taylor and wants him on their team because there isn't a universe where they thought the Dolphins would part ways with Jaylen Waddle. You can also make the argument that Irsay is up to doing Irsay things(you let your mind wander to wherever you'd like) thinking he can trade Jonathan Taylor for Jaylen Waddle.
It should make Miami fans feel a bit better knowing that they never really had a shot to get Taylor. I know I feel better about it all.
Okay, back to figuring out how loing we have to wait to see Chris Brooks get into a game.
