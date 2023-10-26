Returning to practice, Tyreek Hill says he will play Sunday but Xavien Howard said the same thing
Tyreek Hill had Miami Dolphins fans worried after he missed Wednesday's practice. He participated Thursday and told the media he will play on Sunday.
By Brian Miller
Last week ahead of the Eagles game, Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard told the media that he was going to play against the Eagles Sunday night. An hour before the game, Howard was listed as inactive. Will Tyreek Hill follow the same?
Hill reportedly has been dealing with a hip issue but he downplayed it today after missing practice. He said he was fine and ready to go and also stated that he had to play better against the Patriots saying, "My dad said Cheetahs can beat two people".
The Patriots held Hill to below 100 yards in their first meeting back in early September and since then only the Eagles and Bills have found similar success. The difference is the Dolphins beat New England.
After practice yesterday, Tua Tagovailoa took a break from complaining about HBO Hard Knocks: In Season, since taken up by Xavien Howard, to say that "eventually Tyreek Hill will return." That was a pretty cryptic message that sent social media into a downward spiral and made us all wonder what the team would look like Hill-less.
Tyreek Hill can say whatever he wants but he was limited in practice today and his availability for Sunday will remain a question mark until game day.
For the Dolphins, this week's lengthy injury report includes Hill, River Cracraft, Jevon Holland who practiced with a non-contact red jersey (concussion protocol), Howard, Alec Ingold, Kader Kohou, Raheem Mostert, Nik Needham, Jalen Ramsey, Jaylen Waddle, and Connor Williams were all listed a "limited" on Thursday.
Robert Jones did not receive a designation on Thursday and David Long was a full participant. No game status has been given for any of the players. We should know more on Friday when the injury report is updated.
As for the Patriots, 13 players were on the report but only two did not practice, the rest are listed as limited.