River Cracraft needs a great camp to give Miami Dolphins a reason to keep him
By Brian Miller
River Cracraft has a big battle ahead but if there is one thing that the Miami Dolphins wide receiver knows about, it's competition. This year could be his last in Miami.
River Cracraft - Wide Receiver - Entering his 6th NFL season
- History
Cracraft is no stranger to competing at the NFL level. Cracraft was undrafted in 2018 and competed for a roster spot that he earned with the Broncos. He played in 8 games in 2018 before spending the 2019 season injured. Over his last three seasons, Cracraft has played in 26 games including 11 last season.
- Last season
His first with the Miami Dolphins, Cracraft won fans over with crucial touchdown catches early in the season. He was reliable as a backup WR who saw situational play throughout the season. He caught an impressive 9 passes for 102 yards with an average 11 yards per reception on 14 targets. His longest catch was only 22 yards.
- Salary situation
$940K with all of his salary non-guaranteed
- 2023 Preview
The WR position is going to be a great training camp battle to watch and River Cracraft is in a position to give the team a reason to keep him around. Mike McDaniel and Wes Welker both know his strengths and is availability but even that knowledge may not be enough to keep him on the roster.
The Dolphins' deep WR room is going to be one of the best to watch when camp starts at the end of next month but the climb for Cracraft could be one of those too steep to overcome. There is simply too much talent this year and Cracraft has to use every opportunity to impress.