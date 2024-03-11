Robert Hunt breaks the bank as he moves out of the AFC
By Brian Miller
Robert Hunt leaving the Miami Dolphins is not a big surprise. The surprise is the contract.
Robert Hunt is heading out of the AFC. It is being reported that Hunt will join the Carolina Panthers on a monster deal that could reach as high as $100 million.
This deal is a massive contract that Miami wasn't going to match or come close to. We now know why Hunt was looking forward to free agency. 5 years is a good deal for Hunt who will move out of the AFC but to a team that is in a massive rebuild with a lot of questions.
Hunt is a good offensive guard but anyone thinking this is what he would have made would be lying.
The loss of Hunt will keep open another starting roster spot on the Dolphins offensive line. Connor Williams is a free agent and injured and the Dolphins do not have a left guard on the roster. At left tackle, Terron Armstead will return on a reworked contract.
Miami, since the opening of the free agent tampering period has now lost Hunt, Andrew Van Ginkel, Brandon Jones, and Christian Wilkins.
Wilkins joined the Raiders on a $110 million deal. Jones is heading to the Broncos, and AVG will join the Vikings.
Miami has not added anyone to the roster today but many didn't believe they would given their current salary cap situation. Miami remains about $25 million above the cap and will need to be cap-compliant by Wednesday afternoon.