Robert Hunt posts a picture that has Miami Dolphins fans praying for good news
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins impending free agent guard, Robert Hunt may have let the proverbial "cat out of the bag" this morning with a picture he posted on social media.
Robert Hunt took to one of his social media accounts to post a picture of Hard Rock Stadium. It wouldn't be much of a big deal if not for the fact the image was taken from the practice field at the Dolphins training facility.
Players are off and don't typically show up at the facilities unless they are rehabbing or, dare we say it, signing something.
The image has drawn the attention of media and fans alike. Hunt is set to become a free agent and can start negotiating terms of a new deal as early as Sunday when legal tampering begins ahead of free agency.
It has been reported that the Dolphins attempted to sign Hunt to an extension last season but Hunt declined the offer.
Miami has big holes along the offensive line including left guard and center. If Miami can get Hunt back under contract, it will eliminate the creation of another one.
In addition to Hunt, former Titan, Patriot, and Falcon tight-end Jonnu Smith met with the Dolphins on Tuesday. The Dolphins have a need for tight-end help. According to his agent, the discussions between the two sides are continuing today.
Smith is 27 years old and if he joins the Dolphins you could make the argument that he will play in his best professional offense since joining the NFL.
The Dolphins have a lot of moves to make between now and next Tuesday and still need to trim as much as $18 million from the salary cap.