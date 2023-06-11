Robert Hunt the X factor of the Miami Dolphins OL
By Chance Horan
Robert Hunt has not always been the most consistent player, but if he can refine his technique and cut down on penalties, he has the potential to become a formidable force on the offensive line.
Robert Hunt - OG/OT - Entering his 4th NFL season
- History
Robert Hunt was drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft, 39th overall, and played all four years at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He started 11 games in his rookie year but played in 16 in total, committing 5 penalties during that span.
Hunt has played all over the offensive line throughout his career, primarily at RG and RT, sticking on the right side of the line and showcasing his versatility and adaptability on the fly. Hunt will most likely be the week one starter at RG based on the other possible options not being as good and Hunt's familiarity with the position.
- Last season
Last season, Hunt was one of the most consistent pieces of the Dolphins offensive line in terms of staying on the field, playing every game of the season, and playing wherever the Dolphins needed him. Unfortunately, Hunt would struggle with penalties, being tied for the 4th most penalties allowed with 10 last year, but he has been a decent player on the line for the past three years.
Robert Hunt would allow 3 sacks and a 73.7 grade via PFF on 1055 offensive snaps in 2022.
- Salary situation
Robert Hunt signed a 4 year, $8 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, including a $3.4 million signing bonus, $4.4 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of around two million dollars
- 2023 Preview
Hunt will be a big factor in keeping Tua upright and healthy this year. Another year of experience in this league and the hiring of Butch Barry as offensive line coach, who was Denver's OL coach last year. Hopefully, better OL coaching can help Hunt cut down on penalties and improve discipline.
Optimistically, Robert Hunt will improve in those elements and become a reliable piece on the Dolphins OL.