Robert Hunt turned down mid-season contract to test free agency, does he want to stay with the Dolphins?
By Brian Miller
Robert Hunt, according to Chris Grier, was offered a contract midway through the 2023 season but turned it down.
Grier spoke to the media ahead of the NFL Combine and one of the interesting quips surrounded the Dolphins' impending free agent guard, Robert Hunt. According to Grier, Hunt wants to hit free agency.
If this is correct and there is no reason not to believe Grier, we have to wonder if there is something that is more appealing for Hunt than the Dolphins or if this is simply a matter of money.
Grier said the team offered him a "fair" extension but was turned down. The Dolphins did re-sign Austin Jackson during the season. It is often hard to judge what "fair" means with Grier. He has been steadfast in the past that they make offers they deem to be fair and they put a value on a player and rarely waver from it.
We saw this last offseason when Miami made a supposed offer to Christian Wilkins that he rejected and took his chances on the 2023 season playing under the 5th year option. Wilkins is now heading toward free agency barring a new contract from Miami.
Hunt has been the Dolphins' best and most consistent guard since he was drafted four years ago. If the Dolphins allow him to leave or if he decides to leave on his own, Miami will have yet another offensive lineman issue.
The Dolphins already have a hole at left guard, a question mark at center, and uncertainty with Terron Armstead at left tackle. It's not an ideal situation but it is one that Miami apparently tried to fix last year and failed to do so.