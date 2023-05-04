Rumor: Miami Dolphins will not play the Chiefs in Germany Chicago will instead
The Miami Dolphins potentially opening the 2023 season against the Chiefs in Kansas City is one team closer to reality after reports of K.C. hosting the Bears in Germany.
The NFL schedule will be released next week on the 11th but a German paper apparently has leaked the games that will be played in Frankfurt next season.
According the report, the Chiefs, who host the Bears in 2023 will play in Germany against the Bears sometime in November. The Patriots will also play the Saints in Germany a week before or after.
For the Dolphins, the hype of Tyreek Hill's return to the Chiefs could still be a big enough draw to give the NFL a reason to showcase the game to kickoff the start of the 2023 season on Thursday Night Football.
Miami typically plays the Chiefs well and this would make a pretty good kick off to the start of the season. Other notable games that the Chiefs could host on opening night are the Chargers, Bills, and a Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles.
Next week, we will know for certain as the league will again host a schedule release party across the networks starting at 8:00 pm.
Miami will host 9 home games this year and they are not expected to play across "the pond" this year, K.C. was the most likely scenario and that no longer is the case. The Chiefs will host two of the four NFC North teams in 2023 and with Chicago being the international game, it is safe to assume that the other North team will not be the opponent to open the season.