Ryan Tannehill returns to Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since leaving the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will square off on Monday Night Football and it marks the first time Ryan Tannehill returns to Miami.
By Brian Miller
The name Ryan Tannehill won't elicit big cheers from Miami Dolphins fans but on Monday Night, should he play, it shouldn't elicit any boos either.
Ryan Tannehill, for now, is no longer a starting NFL QB. He has been relegated to the backup role behind Will Levis who will start against the Dolphins on Monday night.
The game will mark the first time Miami's former starting QB and former first-round draft pick has returned to play at Hard Rock Stadium since being traded to the Titans ahead of the 2020 season.
Tannehill has faced his former team only once time since the trade. Late in the 2021 season, the Dolphins traveled to Nashville to play the Titans. Miami was blown out by the Tannehill-led Titans.
Tannehill threw for only 120 yards but two of his passes were for touchdowns. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 205 yards with no TDs and an interception.
The story of that game was the Titan's rushing attack that saw D'Onta Foreman rush for 132 yards with three others, including Tannehill, adding another 66 yards. It wasn't a good day for the Dolphins.
The game also had some interesting side notes. It was after this game that a reported argument ensued between Brian Flores and Chris Grier. A week later, Miami would beat the Patriots and Brian Flores would be fired a day later shocking many Dolphins fans.
This year, Tannehill returns as the backup. A QB who will hold on field goal attempts barring the need to come off the bench. If that happens, or whenever he takes the field, Dolphins fans should applaud him.
Tannehill wasn't a great QB for the Dolphins but he wasn't horrible either. He simply dealt with a similar situation that Tua Tagovailoa did. He was coached by men who didn't truly believe in him.
This year, the Dolphins and Titans are on different paths. The Dolphins landed in Nashville on January 2nd, 2022 carrying an 8-7 record while the Titans held an 10-5 record. This year, Miami carries 9-3 into the game while the the Titans are 4-8.
Miami should win this game without much trouble but it will be interesting to see how Tannehill is received by Dolphins fans. Hopefully, if and when he does take the field, fans will show him respect. After all, this is a guy who had to play under Joe Philbin, Adam Gase, and Brian Flores. That alone should warrant some appreciation.