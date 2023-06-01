Salvon Ahmed: 2023 Miami Dolphins roster preview
By Brian Miller
Salvon Ahmed will face a critical training camp this year for the Miami Dolphins and his future with the team could hinge on him taking a big step forward.
Salvon Ahmed - Running back - Entering his 4th NFL season
- History
2020 was Ahmed's first season in the NFL. He joined the 49ers but was eventually waived and then brought back until the Dolphins added him in August of 2020 after training camp. He would join the Dolphins practice squad after clearing waivers in September.
In his two years with the Dolphins, Ahmed has been consistently good despite limited play. He took advantage of his limited opportunities but still found it hard to get on the field. He started four games for Miami in 2020 and appeared in 12 games each of the last two seasons.
- Last season
Ahmed rushed for only 64 yards on 12 carriers in 2022. He was used sparingly in McDaniel's system and that is likely going to be the same in 2023.
- Salary situation
$1.4 million salary cap space, $300K dead money if released, $1.1 milliion saved
- 2023 Preview
Salvon Ahmed is going to need to have a good training camp to make the 53 man roster as the Dolphins added De'Von Achane during the draft. His salary is not prohibiitive to release and in that regard, he could find it harder to make the 53 should he not be able to outplay Myles Gaskin who is also competing for a roster spot.
If Ahmed does make the roster, he will likely spend most of the season bouncing between the active and inactive list. While there is a role for him on game day, it is going to be increasingly harder for him to find playing time.