Say Hello to 5 difference makers after Preseason Week 1 for the Miami Dolphins!
With preseason week 1 in the books for the Miami Dolphins these 5 players stood out in a big way!
By dwest
1. Myles Gaskin is making the most of his touches.
While Gaskin is fighting to keep a spot on the team, he always seems to show up when his back is against the wall. Showing good vision and soft hands out the back field, he will continue to need to impress to make the 53 once the season starts.
2. Lighting in a bottle Devon Achane is showing his speed.
Achane is looking amazing according to several sources before the game and is showed out in the preaseason opener. He did about everything in working on special teams, running back and showing off soft hands out of the backfield. The locker room has already said he is going to be special and that is a great sign for fans and the front office.
3. Channing Tindall finally showing up?
Tindall had a good showing on Friday night with 9 tackles and one sack. Showing a great motor and active play got him primed to take his game to the next level. Tindall was praised by coaches much during the week for taking more ownership of his game and working hard during the offseason. This would be a great thing if he continues to play at this level. The linebacking core needs another person who can blitz and get to the QB, that is one of the reasons he was drafted last year.
4. Brandon Pili is just the depth that is needed at DT.
THE USC Trojan Brandon Pili is just the type of depth that the Miami Dolphins are looking for. He isn't the fastest or the best pass rusher but plays with a great motor and active hands. He shows 100% on every play and has been opening eyes on the coaching staff. With continued effort like this, he could find his way onto the 53 playing behind Davis.
5. Garrett Nelson a gem?
Garrett Nelson has been showing flashes of power and pass rushing ability since being signed after the draft. The former Cornhusker played DE at Nebraska and to some draft experts surprised he slipped through the cracks at the NFL draft. On Friday he showed us he can make the QB very uncomfortable and he will need to show more of this in the coming weeks if he wants to find himself on the roster after the preseason is over. Personally he has the traits you want but needs some development.