Several Dolphins players returning to practice but will they play against the Chiefs is the question
The Miami Dolphins are starting to get healthier and it comes at a perfect time as they face the reigning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
By Brian Miller
In Frankfurt, Germany, the Miami Dolphins are practicing ahead of their big game against the Kansas City Chiefs. They may not be fully healthy yet, but several players are back on the practice field. The question is, who is going to play?
The 21-day window has opened for Terron Armstead who has not practiced in four weeks. The Dolphins' big left tackle was seen dancing on the practice field, more like popping and bopping, and he has been practicing but while the news appears to be good for Miami, will he play?
Chances are, Armstead will sit this week. If we are being honest with ourselves, he absolutely should. Armstead doesn't need rest and he surely doesn't need practice time but he has only been on the field for two sessions since he went on IR.
Miami has yet to activate him to the 53-man roster and when they do, someone will need to be cleared to make room. Chances are they are not going to do that while in Germany. More likely, Miami will give him another two weeks to get ready. The Dolphins will be on their bye week following week 9.
Xavien Howard has stated that he will be good to go on Sunday but we heard that last week as well. This week does seem like a logical return for Howard who will pair nicely with Jalen Ramsey on the other side. With Nik Needham making his return last week, the Dolphins secondary could be completely healthy for the first time this year. Why? Because Jevon Holland has cleared concussion protocol and returned to practice.
Against the Chiefs, the Dolphins defense has to be at their best, and having your top three secondary players on the field will help considerably. The Kansas City Chiefs don't have great WRs but they are capable.
Back to the offense, eyes are fixed on two players. Connor Williams returned last week but was held out of the game. He was the emergency center against the Patriots and Miami didn't need him. He should slide back into his starting role this week and that would be a huge boost for the offense.
Next to him, however, is where the questions lie. Robert Hunt is in Germany but has been doing sideline work instead of game prep work. Will he be healthy for Sunday? He and Austin Jackson have made an incredibly consistent and good team on the right side and they will need to be great again this week.
At running back, the Dolphins will have to go with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Jr., and Salvon Ahmed as De'Vone Achane has not had his 21-day window open yet and Chris Brooks is still on IR.
While the RB room may be without a big runner, the WR unit could get River Cracraft back this week. Cracraft is in his 21-day window but has not been activated to the 53. Like Armstead, making that move while in Germany may not happen but we will find out on Friday.
The Dolphins and Chiefs will kick off early in the 9 o'clock hour on Sunday.