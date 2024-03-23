Shaq Barrett says Dolphins "came out of nowhere" to steal him from the Jets
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins almost had to face Shaquil Barrett twice a year if they didn't act fast.
New DE Shaq Barrett spoke with the media and was asked about his decision to join the Dolphins. According to Barrett, he was ready to sign with the New York Jets but then, the Dolphins called and he jumped at the chance and jumped ship out of potentially being a Jet.
Barrett cited the fact that Miami is "more established" and that he liked their locker room. He also said the no-state taxes was nice.
The Dolphins needed edge help and Barrett will provide it until Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillps are back in the fold and then, the Dolphins will have a nice trio of pass rushers.
""They just came out of left field." Barrett said. "It was New York all the way up until the day I ended up agreeing to terms with the Dolphins""- Shaq Barrett
Barrett should know the Dolphins locker room. He spent time with the Broncos and was part of a defensive unit that boasted Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. The two played one season together in 2018. He joined the Buccaneers in 2019.
The fact that Barrett picked Miami over the Jets shouldn't be much of a surprise as the Jets are a team that is still trying to get out of their own way. They have, however, had a pretty decent off-season thus far. They simply didn't land Barrett.
The Dolphins are hoping to get another solid season out of the outside linebacker who will enter his 10th NFL season in 2024.