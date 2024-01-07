Simply put, Bills quarterback Josh Allen has owned the Miami Dolphins
They have certainly been a thorn in the side of the Miami Dolphins for far too long and the main catalyst has been a quarterback that was the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will be in Miami Sunday night to take on Mike McDaniel’s club. The winner of the game captures the AFC East. The Dolphins have already wrapped up a postseason invitation, but winning a division title for the first time since 2008 would be huge. That was also the last time the franchise hosted a playoff game.
Regardless of what the Dolphins could achieve with a victory, it’s hard not to like Buffalo’s chances on Sunday night in South Florida. The biggest issue Miami has had in this series as of late has been slowing down the Bills’ offense. Including last season’s 34-31 loss at Orchard Park in the wild card playoffs, as well as a 48-20 loss at Buffalo in Week 4 this season, the Dolphins have allowed a whopping 408 points in their last 12 games in this series. That’s 31-plus points in nine of the dozen outings.
All of those games have one huge common denominator. The Bills’ starting quarterback was Josh Allen. Buffalo’s record in those meetings is an impressive 10-2. His numbers in this divisional rivalry have been impressive. He’s thrown for a combined 3,356 yards, to go along with 34 scores and only seven interceptions. Allen has fumbled 10 times but lost just three of those drops, wile running for 591 yards and five touchdowns.
Last year’s playoff loss had to be especially frustrating for the ‘Fins. Miami’s defense did come up seven sacks and force Allen into three turnovers. They weren’t able to prevent the six-year pro from throwing for 352 yards and three touchdowns.
In this season’s 48-20 loss at Buffalo, the Dolphins saw Allen hit on 21-of-25 throws for 320 yards and four scores. Miami’s defense failed to come up with a turnover in the 28-point setback.
There is certainly a tall task ahead for the AFC East leaders. However, it’s also been a year in which the Dolphins have yet to lose two games in a row. Stifling Josh Allen is priority No. 1 for Miami’s formidable defensive unit.