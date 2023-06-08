Skylar Thompson faces competition for Miami Dolphins roster spot in 2023
By Brian Miller
In 2022, Skylar Thompson showed that he is ready for the NFL level but that has not made him a lock for the Miami Dolphins 53 man roster or the 2nd QB roster spot.
Skylar Thompson - Quarterback - Entering his 2nd season in the NFL.
- History
Drafted in the 7th round, Thompson was expected to be a developmental prospect for the Dolphins. Injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and eventually Teddy Bridgewater led Thompson to be thrown into the proverbial fire.
- Last season
Whether you liked the outcome of last season or not, you have to applaud the resilience and play of Skylar Thompson. Forced into action early in the season after Tua was injured and concussed, Skylar eventually was forced to play after Teddy Bridgewater failed to stay healthy.
Thompson led the Dolphins to the post-season building on the record that Tua left him. Despite a low scoring and ugly statistical game agains the Jets to close the season, Thompson took Miami to a win and a birth in the playoffs.
It is hard to believe that Thomson nearly ended the season for the Bills, in New York no less, when he started for Miami in the playoffs and came within one drive of a potential game winning score.
- Salary situation
$890K cap number. $61K dead money if released.
- 2023 Preview
Despite the games he played last season and his knowledge of the Mike McDaniel offense, Thompson will enter the season as the 3rd team quarterback until he can beat out Mike White for the job.
Thompson looked good at times and he looked like a rookie a lot of the time. He has a big arm but needs to settle into the NFL and into his role. He needs to be faster with his reads and release and that will be what Miami work on this off-season.
There is a future for Thompson in Miami and the benefit for him is that he will draw interest from other teams if he is released. The Dolphins can't really stash him on the practice squad as he will get claimed off waivers. That bodes well for his Dolphins roster spot.