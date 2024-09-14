Skylar Thompson is far more confident in himself than Miami Dolphins fans are
By Brian Miller
Skylar Thompson will be the Miami Dolphins No. 1 quarterback, at least for the short term. How long isn't clear, but he will start next week against the Seahawks in Seattle if Tua Tagovailoa is unavailable due to his concussion.
Thompson spoke briefly with the media following the loss to the Bills. He was put in a position to potentially get the Dolphins back into the game, but he couldn't punch it into the endzone on four tries. His play was erratic and inconsistent. He didn't look much different from how he looked in preseason.
While speaking with the media, he was asked if he was capable of leading the Dolphins and was asked if he could run the entire playbook. He was direct in his replies, leaving no doubt that he believes he can help carry the load while Tagovailoa is sidelined.
Skylar Thompson will start Week 3 if Tua Tagovailoa is ruled out vs. Seattle
Thompson said he was ready to take on the role as the team needed him. He said he is ready and still learning, but can handle whatever his role will be. When asked about the playbook, he was equally confident in his knowledge of the plays and his ability to run them.
Thompson played well against the Bills in 2022 when he came close to beating them in Orchard Park in the Wild Card Round. He didn't see the field much in 2023, as he was behind Tua and Mike White. Thompson won the backup job during camp, but it wasn't so much a win as much as it was a loss for White. Both quarterbacks did not look good over the summer.
Now, Thompson has to lead the Dolphins. We don't know for how long and that will be determined later, but the fact that Miami may have to rely on him to start is concerning - he needs to play a lot better. Members of the media believe anyone can run the Dolphins offense. They may get to find out if that is correct. Thompson is confident in his game, but countless Miami supporters are calling for Ryan Tannehill to be called. That shows you the little amount of trust the fanbase has in Tagovailoa's backup.