Slow-motion clip of Tua Tagovailoa deep ball to Tyreek Hill is spectacular
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins training camp is in full swing, and Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa appear to be in midseason form. Whenever these two are on the field together, you just know they're going to be able to create some magic.
Such was the case in a recent practice. Everyone is used to seeing these two connect for huge gains. Well, have you seen their dominance featured in slow motion? Thanks to the Dolphins social media team, we got a close-up look at just how special Hill and Tagovailoa are together:
Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa are ready for Week 1 to get here
Tagovailoa hit his No. 1 wide receiver in stride - it was a perfect throw. Hill took it to the sidelines and to the stands, where he high-fived those nearest him. The crowd of course loved it, which was awesome tosee.
Both players have had a solid camp so far, and many of the local beat writers have been talking about the crispness Tagovailoa has been showing. Miami is hoping this will continue into the season, where they must overcome their past demons to advance in the playoffs, win cold-weather games, and knock off winning franchises. Miami's first goal must be to win a division that has escaped them since 2008, when Tony Sparano led them to an 11-win season in his first year as a head coach.
Mike McDaniel has the offense clicking despite inconsistent snaps from the center, which is something they need to work on and still have time to get right. For now, fans are reveling in these types of plays, and it will only get louder and better when Odell Beckham Jr. gets on the field and starts participating.
The Dolphins are inching closer to their first preseason game. It is highly unlikely that any of the Dolphins primary starters will take part in game No. 1 and with the reduction to three games instead of four, the Dolphins may not see much of their starters ahead of the season-opener vs. Jacksonville.
Miami opens the preseason at home against the Falcons on Aug. 9 before hosting the Commanders in preseason Week 2. The team will travel to Tampa Bay for the final weekend before making final cuts ahead of the regular season.