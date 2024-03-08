Special teams star signed to one-year contract, Campbell provides depth on defense
Defensive back Elijah Campbell and the Miami Dolphins reached an agreement Thursday night that will bring the special teams ace back for another season, thus keeping Campbell from leaving via restricted free agency.
Campbell has appeared in 38 games with Miami, mostly on special teams. Miami brought him into the fold from the New York Jets ahead of the 2021 season after the Jets placed him on waivers.
Campbell was a formidable stop gap last season when he played 122 snaps on defense, the most of his three-year career in Miami. His previous high was 80 in 2022. When Jevon Holland and DeShon Elliot were out, he spelled either of them in different games. Campbell also played in nickel and dime packages at corner, when the Dolphins went with five and six defensive backs.
In his only start last season, against the New York Jets on December 17, Campbell had four tackles and a pass broken up as he lined up next to Brandon Jones.
Campbell did, however, play 724 snaps on special teams as he became a favorite of special teams' coach Danny Crossman. He recovered a fumble against Tennessee on Monday Night Football, despite Miami losing 28-27.
Elliott and Jones are both unrestricted free agents and Campbell will provide depth for whomever is resigned or signed to replace either or both. There are many talented free agents at the safety position this season, but with Miami struggling with the salary cap, they might sign one of the two (Jones or Elliott) and utilize Campbell more than they have in the past.