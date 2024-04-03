Stefon Diggs trade could lead Dolphins to a trade with Texans to fill WR need
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins should be watching what happened today because a door just opened for their roster in a move with the Texans.
The Houston Texans are trading for Stefon Diggs. They will get a potential top WR for the price of a bag of chips. The Dolphins, on the other hand, need a 3rd WR and this trade between the Bills and Texans opens up a potential link.
With Diggs now heading to the Texans, the Texans find themselves with more than enough WRs. Diggs will join Nico Collins and Tank Dell as the starters, giving the Texans a solid 3 WRs. Beyond them, John Metchie, III, Noah Brown, and even long-time veteran WR Robert Woods could be available in trade.
Woods would bring a little irony given the fact his career in the NFL started with the Bills in 2013. While Woods is at the end of his career, the Dolphins only need someone for a year, maybe two. A trade for any of those three WRs would be minimal at best and likely would cost only a 2025 late-round pick.
Woods is in the final year of his contract with Houston. He will count $9.75 against the Texans cap this year but would likely come in far closer to his $1.5 million guaranteed portion of that deal. Metchie and Brown could be less.
For a team looking for a number 3 WR, the Texans group could be appealing to the Dolphins if they wanted to potentially pay less for a WR this year than what OBJ or Tyler Boyd might cost.