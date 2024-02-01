Super Bowl commercial with Tua Tagovailoa leads to social media verbal war
The Super Bowl is a week away but a Super Bowl ad has let Miami Dolphins fans yelling at each other.
By Brian Miller
Leave it to CBS to find a way to get Miami Dolphins fans to attack each other over Tua Tagovailoa.
CBS released a new ad for next weekends Super Bowl and it features, among others, Tua Tagovailoa. His presence in the ad is supposed to be fun but it has turned instead into a war of words on social media outlets.
The ad features Tua trying to throw an anchored line to the top of a snow covered mountain in an attempt to save the others with him. The ad features all Paramount+ and CBS personalities from various shows like Survivor, Star Trek, and others including Drew Barrymore.
The ad is cute and fun but it is a line from Captain Jean-Luc Piccard that got everyone in a tizzy. "Not built for the moment, I see," Piccard says to Tua for refusing to throw a cartoon character up the ridge.
The criticisms continue on and on but the theme is all the same. Tua can't throw in the snow, Tua can't throw at all, Tua has a noodle arm. Then the otherside, naturally, goes on the defense and Twitter (X) turns into typical Twitter (X).
No other player in recent Miami Dolphins history has so many fans and detractors on opposite sides of the fence. Tua brings out the best and worst in fans.
Earlier today, the Dolphins announced that the Sporting News named Tua the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year after missing so many games last year do to a series of concussions. Tyreek Hill was named the SN Offensive Player of the Year.
The Dolphins also had six players named to the Pro Bowl. Terron Armstead is not expecting to take part.
Tua will take part in the "Precision Passing" event at this year's event. Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey will take part in the "Dodgeball" tournament, Raheem Mostert and Alec Ingold will participate in the "Closest to the Pin" golf event.