Super Bowl LVIII is a reminder to Stephen Ross that his team isn't good enough right now
The Miami Dolphins were built to make the Super Bowl this year and Stephen Ross will have to watch a game that doesn't include his Miami Dolphins.
By Brian Miller
Stephen Ross wants a Super Bowl for his Miami Dolphins. All owners do, it's why the get into the game, at least for many of them. The Dolphins were built to make a run this year and they didn't reach that goal. Super Bowl LVIII will be a reminder of that.
Entering the 2024 season, the Miami Dolphins will not find Mike McDaniel on the hot seat. It's not his time yet but as Ross watches Super Bowl LVIII his desire to end his ownership as a Super Bowl winning owner is starting to fade and time is running out.
Ross has a large investment in his franchise. He isn't afraid to spend money and doesn't nickel and dime the team but his team is coming up short. The last two years have seen progress. It's the first time during his ownership that Miami has gone to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Ultimately, however, going to the postseason and losing will not be enough.
The Chiefs are going to their 4th Super Bowl in 5 years. Ross has watched the Patriots pull off similar representations. The Chiefs are built right. They have a veteran coach, a stellar quarterback, and a team mentality. They play with winning on their minds. Are they in Miami?
It may not be the Chiefs, however, that makes Ross start thinking about changes. The 49ers were supposed to be rebuilding their team. They changed QBs after making a draft mistake and traded away their starter for a 7th round QB who has shined. While the Dolphins spin their wheels, the 49ers are heading to their 2nd Super Bowl in five years.
Mike McDaniel is well-liked but how much longer will Ross give him room to grow? Consider that no other NFL franchise interviewed McDaniel for a head coaching job, at any point. McDaniel has revamped the offense but there is still a lot of work to do and clearly, McDaniel's inexperience has shown at times.
McDaniel has a lot of room to progress but Ross' desire to win comes with impatience and right now, patience is what is needed. Will Ross give him 5 years to take the team to the Super Bowl or will 2024 be the year that McDaniel starts to feel the heat?
The Super Bowl has to drive Ross crazy. He wants one, badly. I have spoken to enough people over the years to know this is the one thing that he covets more than anything else. It will be his legacy in sports. The Super Bowl is a reminder that he doesn't have what others do and until now, his teams haven't been close.
Hopefully, the last two seasons will serve as a testament to how far the Dolphins have come from their stints with Joe Philbin, Adam Gase, and even Brian Flores. Still, you have to wonder what the timeframe will be for McDaniel.
The Dolphins are not playing in Super Bowl LVIII and whether we think McDaniel's future should or shouldn't be questioned, it has to be in Ross' mind, at least a little because the Super Bowl reminds Ross he isn't there yet.