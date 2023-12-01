SuperDraft Best NFL Week 13 Picks + $20 Bonus Code
You can select as many players as you wish in several different sports and categories, but let’s stick to what you know best and look at NFL Week 13.
Best SuperDraft Picks for NFL Week 13
Now let’s get into our best picks for NFL Week 13:
Sam Howell More Than 38.5 Pass Attempts
Let’s start with a pick from this week’s Dolphins game! Miami has one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, and this Washington defense has STRUGGLED lately, especially after trading Chase Young and Montez Sweat.
The Commanders have allowed 29+ points in three straight weeks, and that’s likely to continue this week. That means Washington will likely be behind, and we all know how they work when trailing.
Sam Howell has attempted 42+ passes in six straight games (5 of those were losses), and we all remember the game against the Bears in which the Commanders didn’t even bother to run in the second half. Take this number and trust the game script.
Deebo Samuel More Than 49.5 Receiving Yards
Samuel is one of the most electric players in the NFL, even if his stat line hasn’t reflected it yet this season.
However, this is a low number, and there’s a good chance that this game could turn into a shootout. Even if it doesn’t, Samuel is in a good matchup against what’s been a porous Philadelphia secondary this season (255.7 passing yards allowed per game, 29th in NFL).
He’s recorded 50+ receiving yards in six of nine games this season and has averaged 13.9 yards per catch this season. If he hauls in four or more catches, there’s a good chance Samuel hits this mark.
CJ Stroud More Than 263.5 Passing Yards
This pick is as much about stats as it is about fun. Stroud is one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL and he’s been putting up STUPID numbers lately.
He’s passed for 300+ yards in four straight games (averaging 296 yards per game this season) as the Texans have leaned into the passing attack and have relied more on Stroud.
Star rookie receiver Tank Dell might not play as he’s dealing with a calf injury, but Stroud still has plenty of weapons and is facing a Broncos team riding a five-game winning streak.
