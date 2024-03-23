T'Vondre Sweat is the perfect replacement for Christian Wilkins
By Gaston Rubio
With the departure of Christian Wilkins, Miami loses 10 sacks, 36 tackles, and the emotional leader of the team. Coach McDaniel and company know his absence will be missed in 2024.
Chris Grier was active in free agency as he signed three defensive tackles to help with the void left by Christian Wilkins. How well these new additions to the team will perform is yet to be determined.
The 2024 NFL Draft is deep at offensive line, defensive line, and defensive backs. Miami enters the draft with only 6 picks, two of those picks are within the first 60.
With their first two picks, the Dolphins must draft an impact player who can contribute on day one. Defensive tackle, T’Vondre Sweat is shaping up to be that player.
The five-year senior from the University of Texas comes in measuring 6’4” and 362 pounds. This mountain of a man is almost impossible to move in 1-on-1 situations.
In 2023 Sweat finished the season with 45 total tackles, 26 QB hurries, 6 balls batted down, and 2 sacks. Sweat also had 8 tackles for loss as he finished the season as the number-ranked defensive tackle on run defense.
Sweat finished the 2023 season as the overall second-best defensive lineman behind Laiatu Latu from UCLA. Sweat was also the 35th-best pass rusher in the nation.
Miami finished the 2023 season ranked number one in rush defense and 4th overall. The departure of Christian Wilkins will be missed on the field and in the locker room. Drafting T’Vondre Sweat could help fill the void left by Wilkins.
The last time Miami went defensive tackle with their first-round pick was in 2019. We can all agree, Christian Wilkins was quite the pick in 2019.
Sweat's conditioning is a concern at 362, but a good conditioning program could help him get to a solid 330-345. Yet, Sweat put a lot of those worries to rest with a 5.27 40-yard dash at the combine.
T’Vondre Sweat would be a great addition to Anthony Weaver’s new defense. His ability to stop the run and take on double teams could allow Weaver’s hybrid defense to add more wrinkles to the pass rush.
With their limited draft capital, Miami can’t afford to miss any selection. As more film is watched and more is asked of him, T’Vondre Sweat is shaping up to be a can’t-miss prospect.