Terron Armstead could announce his eventual replacement in tonight's NFL Draft round 2
Tonight, Terron Armstead will announce the Miami Dolphins pick at 51 and who knows, it could eventually turn into his replacement.
Armstead is under contract for a couple of more years but the Dolphins could start grooming a young offensive lineman to eventually replace him. It would certainly be ironic if Armstead made that call.
More than likely, the Miami Dolphins will send Armstead to the podium to announce the tight end that will be lining up next to him on the outside or helping Austin Jackson the right side.
Armstead will be the Dolphins ambassador at tonight's round two and three draft. Tonights coverage begins at 7 pm eastern time. Miami has a little while to wait, 20 picks to be exact unless the Dolphins move up.
Many believe that the Dolphins will instead move down. If more than one players Miami likes falls to 51, I would expect them to drop back a couple of spots and get one of those players as well.
The Dolphins are expected to draft tight end, interior offensive line, or linebacker with two of their selections tonight. Miami will pick at 51 and 84 in round three, again, barring a trade.
If the Dolphins do trade, Miami may try to add a 4th or 5th round selection. They currently do not have a selection between late round three and round six. They have four total.
With the 2nd round set to begin in only a couple of hours, it is surprising that there has been almost no trade talk involving players, this includes Dalvin Cook and Derek Henry who were both widely discussed in the days heading up to the draft.