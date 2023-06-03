Terron Armstead the star of the Miami Dolphins Offensive Line
By Chance Horan
Terron Armstead has been working out diligently over the off-season with the hopes of staying healthy all year.
Terron Armstead-OT-Entering his 11th NFL season
- History
Terron Armstead was drafted 75th overall in the 2013 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints. Armstead went to Arkansas Pine Bluff from 2009–2013, a division one FCS school. In his rookie season, he started as a backup but would play six games, starting two of them.
Chris Grier knew he had to make a big splash on the offensive line, so during the 2022 offseason, Chris Grier and the Dolphins agreed to a deal with three-time Pro Bowler offensive tackle Terron Armstead on a five-year deal.
- Last season
Last year, in 2022, Terron Armstead was a bright spot on the subpar Dolphins offensive line. Unfortunately, Terron would battle injuries throughout the season and play 13 games during the regular season before coming back to play the lone playoff game the Dolphins would play.
During those games he played in, he would only concede one sack along with five penalties, which would result in a pro bowl honor, the fourth of his career.
- Salary situation
Armstead would sign a five-year, $75 million deal worth up to $87.5 million, with $43.37 million in guaranteed money. He would have a cap hit of 31.6 million dollars of dead money if cut before June 1, 2023, and 12.5 million dollars of dead money if cut post-June 1st.
- 2023 Preview
After a great first season in Miami, Terron will play a massive part in the 2023 Dolphins hopes of making a deep run in the playoffs and keeping Tua upright. Hopefully, Terron can stay healthy and play the entire season and help the team with his elite tackle play and his natural leadership of the team, especially the young linemen.