Terron Armstead tops Miami Dolphins first 2023 injury report and fans are worried
The Miami Dolphins released their first injury report of the 2023 season and fans are concerned about whether or not Terron Armstead is going to play.
By Brian Miller
The first injury report for the Miami Dolphins has been released and Terron Armstead is not practicing. His status for Sunday's game against the Chargers is uncertain and that has fans worried.
The Dolphins need Armstead on the field because it will be Khalil Mack lining up across from left tackle and the Dolphins are going to need quality blocking on the outside if they are going to keep Mack from changing the game.
Armstead was listed as dealing with a back, ankle, and knee issue and fans have pointed out that we can't even get him healthy enough to play week one. It's a fair concern considering he has yet to play a full season over his entire NFL career. Now, with the season closing in, Armstead may not be available.
While the doom and gloom is pause for concern, Armstead rarely took to the field during practice sessions on game week and it isn't like he needs the work to be effective. It has been said that in 2023, Mike McDaniel let Armstead make his own availability decisions so this may come down to how Armstead feels on Sunday.
Elijah Campbell also did not practice. He is dealing with a knee injury as well and is likely going to be questionable or doubtful for the game.
Limited in practice this week has been Jaylen Waddle with a oblique injury, he is expected to play. Julian Hill, the undrafted rookie TE is listed as limited with an ankle issue and Justin Bethel (knee) round out the limited list.
Everyone else on the list were full participants in this weeks opening report.