Terron Armstead Tweet has Miami Dolphins fans thinking he will play this weekend but maybe he shouldn't

Terron Armstead is making it sound like he is playing this weekend against the Commanders but the Miami Dolphins should consider keeping him inactive.
By Brian Miller
Will Terron Armstead suit up for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday against the Washington Commanders? If you believe Armstead, he just might.
Armstead teased of a possible return to the field this week after missing a big chunk of the game last Friday against the Jets. Armstead left the game early with a quad injury. He did not return and following the game, it was expected to be a week-to-week type of thing.
Today, Armstead made it sound like he could return this weekend or at least plans to.
Whether he is sloppy or not isn't really the bigger concern. What is a concern is maintaining his health for the rest of the season. I get the draw to start him if he can play but if he has even a minor injury at this point, should he not get more time to rest and recover?
Let's look at this from a different perspective, the Dolphins left tackle was injured enough not to return last week, and considering that he has a problem staying healthy, putting him back on the field shouldn't be a priority.
Now, if Kendall Lamm isn't able to play, then the entire discussion is meaningless because in that situation you need someone who can handle the job but if Lamm can play, Armstead should sit. Not just this week but next week and the week after as well.
The Miami Dolphins don't need Armstead against the Commanders, Titans, and Jets. They do need a healthy Armstead against the Cowboys, Ravens, and Bills. They also need him for the playoffs.
Lamm was on the final injury report last week prior to the Jets game but he was able to play. It is unclear if he will do this week so it is worth monitoring but if Lamm plays, Armstead might be a good candidate to ride the bench and be used only in case of emergency.