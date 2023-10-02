Terron Armstead will be out "weeks" not days says Miami Dolphins HC
Sunday's stampede over the Miami Dolphins by Buffalo wasn't the worst news Miami fans got, Terron Armstead will be out for a while.
By Brian Miller
By the end of the 2023 season, the Miami Dolphins might actually be healthy. Terron Armstead, according to Mike McDaniel will return this season but won't be this week and it could be "weeks".
McDaniel answered questions from the media today and was asked about the Armstead situation. Armstead left the game in the 2nd half after it appeared he injured his knee. He gingerly walked to the locker room after the incident and did not return.
According to McDaniel, it will be a week-to-week type of thing for now but he expects the Dolphins starting left tackle to return at some point this season but of course it is too early to know when.
With Armstead now out, Kendall Lamm will step in and frankly, Lamm hasn't looked bad at all starting the first two games of the season and filling in against the Bills.
Lamm should be fine. The problem for the Dolphins is at center where Connor Williams was horribly missed and despite McDaniel saying Liem Eichenberg wasn't bad in his first start at center, we all know what we saw and yes, he was bad.
There is no news yet on when Williams will be back but the Dolphins need him more than Armstead at this point.
The Dolphins are not likely to add any other players due to low salary cap room and the decision to trade Dan Feeney to the Bears is not looking like a smart move. Feeney is a capable center who could have stepped in and likely played better than Eichenberg. Of course, we will never know.
The Dolphins will host the Giants this Sunday followed by the Panthers. The Giants are 1-2 and play on MNF while the Panthers currently are 0-4.