The 25 best players in Miami Dolphins history
From Dan Marino to Zach Thomas the Miami Dolphins have played some of the greatest players in the NFL and these are 25 of the Dolphins all-time greatest.
By Luke Allen
The NFL season is so close, yet so far away, and all we can think about is football. NFL Network switches between broadcasting insider reports, old NFL games, and player documentaries. The world is ready for the next NFL season, but we also fondly look back on NFL history as we await a new chapter for the record books. It got me thinking -- who are the best players in Miami Dolphins history?
"Best" can have different meanings, depending on who you ask. When I think of "the best", I immediately come up with a few categories. The best have to win -- whether it's Super Bowls or awards. The best have to have elite production at their position. And the best need to have been a Miami Dolphin for their prime years. With these parameters, here are the 25 best Miami Dolphins of all time.
Honorable Mention:
LB Junior Seau
Linebacker Junior Seau was one of the greatest linebackers of all time. A Hall of Fame inductee in 2015, Seau amassed 6 first-team All-Pro nods in his career to go along with 12 Pro Bowl selections and a Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 1994. If Seau played the prime of his career in Miami, he'd be possibly the best Miami Dolphin of all time. Instead, Seau only played three seasons with the Dolphins, but was plagued with injuries as his career began to dwindle. Still, Seau deserves a mention on this list.