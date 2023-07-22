The 25 best players in Miami Dolphins history
From Dan Marino to Zach Thomas the Miami Dolphins have played some of the greatest players in the NFL and these are 25 of the Dolphins all-time greatest.
By Luke Allen
The Top 25 Miami Dolphins:
25. RB Ricky Williams
Ricky Williams had two separate tenures with the Miami Dolphins. The first of which began in 2002 after the New Orleans Saints, who gave up their entire draft to trade up and select the Texas product, traded Williams to the Miami Dolphins. Williams had been a disappointment in New Orleans, but in his first season as a Dolphin, Ricky rushed for 1,853 yards on 383 carries, earning first-team All-Pro honors. Williams followed up the next season with a 1,372 yard encore in 2003. Williams briefly retired in 2004, but returned to Miami and added another 1,000+ yard season in 2009. Following his career in Miami, Ricky Williams is the 2nd-leading rusher in franchise history, with 6,436 yards.
24. RB Tony Nathan
As a third-round rookie in 1979, Tony Nathan made a name for himself returning kicks, earning All-Pro kick returner honors. In 1981, Nathan took over as the full-time running back, who still returned kicks by the way, and had four seasons of over 1,100+ rushing yards, spanning from 1981-1985 -- the only blemish being the 1982 season, which was shortened due to a players' strike. Nathan started two Super Bowls, including Super Bowl XIX, in which he recorded 10 receptions for 83 yards out of the backfield. Nathan is known for being a "dual-threat" running back, one who is just as effective as a receiver out of the backfield as he is a rusher. Nathan recorded 8 receptions for 114 yards in "The Epic in Miami", the 1981 divisional game against the San Diego Chargers.
23. CB Patrick Surtain
A highly-touted prospect out of Florida State, where he was one of the premier lockdown corners in the country, Patrick Surtain (sr.) was drafted in the second round of the 1998 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. Surtain maintained his lockdown status in the league as the cornerback was selected to three straight Pro Bowls, from 2002 through 2004, including first-team All-Pro honors in 2002 and second-team All-Pro in 2003. In Surtain's seven-year Miami Dolphins career, he amassed 344 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 29 interceptions in 108 games. Patrick Surtain now serves as the defensive backs coach for the Dolphins today.