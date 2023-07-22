The 25 best players in Miami Dolphins history
From Dan Marino to Zach Thomas the Miami Dolphins have played some of the greatest players in the NFL and these are 25 of the Dolphins all-time greatest.
By Luke Allen
22. LB John Offerdahl
A second-round choice in the 1986 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, John Offerdahl was an exciting defensive prospect out of Western Michigan University, whose draft stock soared after a stellar Senior Bowl, where he completely shut down Bo Jackson. Offerdahl started immediately in his rookie season, where he starred, earning a Pro Bowl nod, second-team All-Pro honors, and was named Rookie of the Year. Offerdahl was a perennial Pro Bowler for the Dolphins throughout the 1980's, earning Pro Bowl honors five straight years from 1986-1990, also earning first-team All-Pro honors in 1990.
21. Safety Dick Anderson
Playing safety in the 1960's and 70's was a completely different position than it is today. It was a much more physical game with a more prominent offensive rushing attack. Teams did not pass much, but when they did -- they should not have targeted Anderson. Defensive rookie of the year in 1968, Dick Anderson was one of the most dominant safeties of his time. In 1973, Anderson recorded 8 interceptions, an unheard of number considering the lack of passing offenses at the time, and earned defensive player of the year honors. Anderson even served as the Dolphins' punter in 1969 and 1972 due to injuries to the starting punter. While Anderson has yet to reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he is known as one of the key pieces of the 1972 "perfect" team and has two Super Bowl victories to his name.