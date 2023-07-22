The 25 best players in Miami Dolphins history
From Dan Marino to Zach Thomas the Miami Dolphins have played some of the greatest players in the NFL and these are 25 of the Dolphins all-time greatest.
By Luke Allen
20. DE Bill Stanfill
In the same vein as Dick Anderson, defensive end Bill Stanfill was a hallmark of the early 1970's Miami Dolphins. As a rookie in 1969, Stanfill had an unofficial 8 sacks on the year, still a Miami Dolphins franchise record for a rookie to this day. From 1971 to 1974, Stanfill made five straight Pro Bowls as a defensive end. On the historic 1972 team, Stanfill recorded 10 sacks and was named first-team All-Pro en route to a perfect Super Bowl run. The next season, 1973, Stanfill led the entire league in sacks with an unofficial 18.5 sacks recorded in a run-heavy league. In the same season, Stanfill set the then-NFL record for most sacks in a game
19. WR Nat Moore
A Miami Dolphins lifer, wide receiver Nat Moore played all 13 seasons of his career as a Dolphin. His first breakout season was in 1977, when he led the league in receiving touchdowns with 12 and added a touchdown on the ground. Moore was awarded Pro Bowl honors and earned first-team All-Pro honors that same season. Nat Moore is best known for his insane "helicopter catch" against the New York Jets, in which Moore caught a crucial third down catch and was hit on both sides in the air by Jets defenders, sent spinning wildly through the air. When Moore retired in 1986, he held every receiving record in franchise history. Moore recorded 510 receptions, 7,547 yards and 74 receiving touchdowns in his illustrious and consistent 13-year career in Miami.