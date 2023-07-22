The 25 best players in Miami Dolphins history
From Dan Marino to Zach Thomas the Miami Dolphins have played some of the greatest players in the NFL and these are 25 of the Dolphins all-time greatest.
By Luke Allen
18. Safety Jake Scott
Arguably the first-ever "ball hawk" in NFL history, safety Jake Scott began his professional football career in the Canadian Football League, then drafted in the seventh round of the 1970 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. Like many others on this list, Scott made an immediate impact as a rookie, intercepting 5 passes and returning a punt for a touchdown. In 1971, Scott recorded 7 more interceptions and was named to the first of his 5 straight Pro Bowl seasons as well as earning second-team All-Pro honors. Scott was an integral member of the 1972 team, when he was named Super Bowl MVP after recording two interceptions in the Dolphins' win over Washington. Scott set two Super Bowl records in his career, the first being the first player to recover two fumbles in one game -- and the second being recording the most fumbles in Super Bowl games. Scott finished his Miami career with 35 interceptions in only 6 seasons.
17. OT Norm Evans
When you think of staples at offensive tackle, you can't finish the conversation without mentioning Norm Evans. Continuing with the theme of the 1970's, Norm Evans served as the starting right tackle from the time he was drafted in 1966 until a full decade later in 1976. Evans started 135 games in those 10 seasons, only missing 5 games in that entire time span. Evans started at right tackle for each of the Dolphins' three Super Bowl appearances in the 1970's, including two Pro Bowl nods in 1972 and 1974.
16. DE Cameron Wake
Similarly to Jake Scott, defensive end Cameron Wake was a highly-touted player in the Canadian Football League, who ended up making his way to the NFL, by way of the Miami Dolphins. Wake, an undrafted free agent in 2005, played in the CFL until 2009, when he was signed by Miami. In 2010, Wake began seeing considerable playing time for the Dolphins, where he recorded six sacks in his first five games of the season. Wake finished 2010 with 14 sacks on the year, emerging as one of the league's best pass rushers. From 2010 to 2016, Wake made 5 Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro in 2012 after recording 15 sacks, including 4.5 in one game. After tearing his Achilles in 2015, Wake bounced back in 2016 to record 11.5 sacks and his first career interception. In his Miami Dolphins tenure across 10 years, Wake recorded 98 career sacks and 22 forced fumbles.