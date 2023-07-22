The 25 best players in Miami Dolphins history
From Dan Marino to Zach Thomas the Miami Dolphins have played some of the greatest players in the NFL and these are 25 of the Dolphins all-time greatest.
By Luke Allen
15. CB Sam Madison
The Batman to Patrick Surtain's Robin, cornerback Sam Madison was one of the league's best shutdown corners for much of the early 2000's. Selected in the fourth round in 1997, Madison broke out in 1998, when he recorded 8 interceptions and 20 pass defenses on the year, earning second-team All-Pro honors. Madison made his first, of four straight, Pro Bowls in 1999, when he recorded a league-high 7 interceptions and 14 more pass defenses. In the early 2000's, Madison and Surtain became the best cornerback duo in the league, combining for 60 interceptions throughout their tenures. Madison played 10 straight seasons for the Dolphins, starting 127 games, recording 31 interceptions and 2 touchdowns in Miami. Sam Madison now serves as cornerbacks coach for the Dolphins.
14. WR Mark Clayton
Wide receiver Mark Clayton began his Dolphins career in 1983, primarily serving as a punt returner. Clayton then exploded onto the scene in 1984, with a more prominent role in the offense, leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 18, also adding a spectacular 1,382 receiving yards on 73 catches. Clayton made three straight Pro Bowls from 1984 through 1986, where he was becoming one of the greatest wide receivers in the league and Dan Marino's favorite target. Clayton was a consistent producer for Miami thoughout the late 80's into the 90's, as he gained over 1,000 yards in five of nine seasons as a starter for the Dolphins, including double-digit touchdowns in four of those years. Clayton finished his Dolphins career with 8,643 receiving yards, and franchise records for both receptions (550) and receiving touchdowns (81).
13. DT Bob Baumhower
Defensive tackle has never been a glamorous position, especially not in the 1970's. The 40th overall pick in the 1977 NFL Draft, Bob Baumhower was selected by the Miami Dolphins out of Alabama, where he was coached by the legendary Bear Bryant. Baumhower shared Defensive Rookie of the Year with fellow defensive lineman AJ Duhe in 1977. Baumhower was an integral part of the "Killer B's" defense of the late 1970's, which dominated the NFL en route to a Super Bowl appearance in 1982. Baumhower made 5 Pro Bowls in his career and was named to 2 first-team All-Pros. In 1983, Bauhower recorded 8 sacks as a defensive tackle, an unheard-of number for the position, and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year. After spending his entire 10-year career in Miami, Baumhower solidified his spot in history as a member of the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll.