The 3 most important players for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to beat the Broncos not named Tua
The Miami Dolphins home opener for the 2023 season is almost 24 hours away and there are several players that will have a big impact on the outcome of that game for Miami. These are three of those players.
By Brian Miller
The excitement from week to week continues to grow for Miami Dolphins fans and with that week-to-week excitement comes the end of the season. I know, we are in week 3 but it seems like yesterday the season was just starting.
Now we are finally seeing the Dolphins head home to play the Broncos to open their home game schedule. A week later and it's back on the road.
First, Miami has to take care of business against the Broncos. Heading into week 4 with an unblemished record is essential and could set up a game changing possibility against the Bills. It is hard not to look ahead to that game but we only do so with the thought that the Dolphins have to first focus on the task at hand. Beat the Denver Broncos.
There are three players that could have huge impacts on the games outcome. Before we dive into those three, here are three other players that naturally, we expect to perform well because if they don't, Miami won't win.
- Tua Tagovailoa - It is a foregone conclusion that Miami needs him to perform at a high level every week which is why is always an important part of any game's outcome.
- Christian Wilkins - Wilkins remains one of the top defensive linemen on the Dolphins roster and once again, he will need to play at a high level to control the trenches.
- Xavien Howard - The Dolphins' best CB needs to continue his play from last week. Miami's defense struggles when Howard doesn't have a good game.
Each week those three play primary roles in Miami's success but the next three are critical for how they can help beat the Broncos.