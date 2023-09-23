The 3 most important players for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to beat the Broncos not named Tua
The Miami Dolphins home opener for the 2023 season is almost 24 hours away and there are several players that will have a big impact on the outcome of that game for Miami. These are three of those players.
By Brian Miller
Jaelan Phillips missed last week and looks to be a go this week after he returned to practice. We found out how good Andrew Van Ginkel is off the edge and now Phillips needs to make his impact felt.
Phillips is disruptive and against the Broncos, he should be able to force Russell Wilson into making throws that can be off-target and possibly intercepted.
If Phillips can't get pressure on Wilson, the Broncos' offense can pick apart Miami's defense and while they may not make big plays, they can consistently move the ball and keep the Dolphins' offense off the field.
If Phillips can set the edge he will control more than just the passing game. Phillips needs to also push the running game of Denver inside where Miami's defensive line and linebackers can keep them from putting up big numbers. Phillips is very good and moving the lanes inside or pushing the boundaries to the sidelines where Miami's quick linebackers can keep runners from turning upfield.
If Phillips doesn't have a good game, the Dolphins could be in for a long day defensively with more pressure on the secondary.